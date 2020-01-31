Benefit Night for Baxter Browne taking place in The Fairways next weekend

A Benefit Night for Baxter Browne will take place in The Fairways Hotel next weekend.

The event on Saturday February 8th has been organised by Blackrock woman Theresa McGorrian to raise funds so that her nephew’s son Baxter Browne can travel to England for life-saving treatment which is not available in Ireland.

Baxter, who has just turned seven, was diagnosed last year with SCID (Severe Combined ImmunoDeficiency), a congenital auto-immune disease which can be fatal.

As there is no treatment available in Ireland, Baxter will have to travel with his dad Kenneth to Newcastle in England for treatment, which will involve intensive chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. It’s anticipated that they will have to stay in the UK for six months which will involve considerable costs.

Last year a GoFundMe appeal was set up to support the family, from Clogherhead, who were plunged into grief last year when Baxter’s mum, art teacher Lynn Browne, died on Mother’s Day in a freak accident on her 40th birthday.

The fundraiser gets underway on Saturday week in The Fairways at 8.30pm.

Music, dancing and entertainment by The Long Riders will be provided with admission €15. There will also be spot prizes on the night.

All support for the event is most appreciated.