Benson thwarts Dundalk FC yet again as hunt for Europe goes to the final day

Dundalk’s pursuit of European football next season will go down to the final game of the season after they were held to a 1-1 draw against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park yesterday.

Just as in the reverse fixture at Oriel Park back in July, former Lilywhite Robbie Benson cancelled out a Patrick Hoban opener.

The result means that Dundalk are not quite certain of a top-three finish, while St Pat’s are still in the hunt for fourth spot which could mean European football next season.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side now need a point on the final day of the season against Sligo Rovers to ensure third place, unless Waterford can beat Finn Harps away by at least eight goals.

Dundalk took a 23rd minute lead when Stefan Colovic’s deep cross from the right was fired back across the box by Darragh Leahy for Hoban to tap in his 10th goal of the season.

The visitors had rode their luck at times however, with Billy King forcing a good save from Gary Rogers before Jordan Gibson fired into the side-netting after rounding the goalkeeper.

The equaliser arrived for Pat’s on 64 minutes hone Benson rose above Sean Hoare to head home from a Lee Desmond cross.

Dundalk had chances to win it after that with David McMillan denied by Brendan Clarke but they couldn’t muster up a second in the end.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side now travel to Austria for their Europa League game with Rapid Wien on Thursday.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke; Rory Feely, Lee Desmond, Luke McNally, Ian Bermingham, Shane Griffin; Jamie Lennon, Chris Forrester, Robbie Benson; Billy King (Darragh Burns 80), Gibson (James Doona 85).

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon (John Mountney 67), Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary (Andy Boyle 78), Darragh Leahy (Cameron Dummigan 67); Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett, Michael Duffy (Dave McMillan 78); Stefan Colovic (Jordan Flores 56), Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin