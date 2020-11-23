Better weather on the way as the week progresses

The dull and overcast conditions of today and tomorrow will give way to better weather as the week progresses.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures – above average Monday and Tuesday, then cooler

Rainfall – Below average. Some rain Monday and Tuesday, then no rain of note for at least a week

Wind speeds – Breezy Monday and Tuesday – almost calm Wednesday to Saturday

Sunshine – Above average later in the week

Sunrise – 8.15am

Sunset – 4.10pm

“BACKGROUND – This week starts off with a continuation of The Atlantic dominating our weather. However from Wednesday, High pressure takes over, bringing us lots of dry settled weather. The only downside to High pressure at this time of year is that the nights will become frosty with some fog at times.

“MONDAY – Cloudy. Some patchy light rain late afternoon and evening, otherwise it should be dry. Fresh, occasionally strong SW winds. Max 11°C. Cloudy Monday night with some rain at times. Strong SW winds. Mild at 11°C.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy with rain at times, most likely during the afternoon as a cold front pushes SE. Strong SW winds to begin will ease off during the afternoon. Mild to begin at 12°C, but temperatures dropping back quickly in the afternoon. Clear spells developing late Tuesday night will mean a frosty start to Wednesday morning.

“WEDNESDAY – A dry and sunny day. Moderate NW winds. Colder at 8°C. Dry, clear and cold Wednesday night with a widespread frost.

“THURSDAY – Another dry day with lots of winter sunshine. Hardly any wind. Cold at 7°C. Frost again on Thursday night with some fog developing.

“FRIDAY – Dry but mostly cloudy. Light to moderate variable winds. Max 7°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications are good. Dry but mostly cloudy, though there will be some sunny spells, more likely on Sunday. Light to moderate winds. Remaining cool at 8°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – Very early indications suggest that high pressure will dominate the start December with dry and settled weather.

“Finally there are currently NO indications of significantly cold weather or snow on the way.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.