Biden wants Irish border to remain open post-Brexit

US President-elect Joe Biden has stressed the importance of maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland, post-Brexit.

Speaking to RTÉ News in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden said: “We do not want a guarded border. We want to make sure – we’ve worked too hard to get Ireland worked out.

“I’ve talked with the British Prime Minister, I’ve talked with the Taoiseach, I’ve talked with others such as the French.

“The idea of having the border north and south once again being closed, it’s just not right, we have got to keep the border open,” he said.