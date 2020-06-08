Big Drive Inn cinema set to return to Dundalk this week

The Big Drive Inn cinema is set to return to Dundalk this week.

Described as a ‘Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Safe Event’, 14 classic movies will be shown from Thursday to Sunday at the new venue at Northlink Business Park on the Coes Road (beside Frank’s Furniture).

The screenings get underway on Thursday at 6pm with PS I Love You and continue throughout the weekend with Anchorman set to be the last film shown on Sunday.

The full list of dates, times and movies are below with tickets on sale now at https://thebigdriveinn.com/tickets

Thursday (11.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn – P.S. I Love You – Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – The Conjuring – Dundalk (9:00PM)

Friday (12.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn – Minions – Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Shrek – Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – The 40 Year Old Virgin – Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Gladiator – Dundalk (9:00PM)

Saturday (13.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn – Madagascar – Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Shrek 2 – Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Back To The Future – Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – American Pie – Dundalk (9:00PM)

Sunday (14.06.20):

The Big Drive Inn – The Lego Movie – Dundalk (12:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – School of Rock – Dundalk (3:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Dumb & Dumber – Dundalk (6:00PM)

The Big Drive Inn – Anchorman – Dundalk (9:00PM)

Admission is €29 per vehicle and includes booking fee and taxes and charges.