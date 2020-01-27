Bingo Loco returning to Dundalk this March

Bingo Loco is set to return to Dundalk at the end of March.

Tickets are selling quickly for the event at the Carrickdale Hotel on Saturday March 28th.

Bingo Loco has taken the world by storm since launching in 2017. They’ve flipped bingo on its head with rave rounds, conga lines, dance offs, lip sync battles, glow sticks and prizes ranging from vacations to cars to lawnmowers.

A description on their website says: “We are the runaway child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, lip sync battles and dance offs. The conventional Bingo Cartel don’t like what we do. We don’t care. We are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full on party rave! We’ve got the balls… the bingo balls to make your roar so loud you’ll definitely lose your voice.”

You can purchase tickets now at www.bingo-loco.com