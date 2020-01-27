Biodiversity & Climate Change Training Conference coming to Dundalk in March

Louth LEADER Partnership are hosting a free Biodiversity & Climate Change Training Conference in Dundalk this March.

The event will take place in The Fairways Hotel on Wednesday March 25th from 9.30am to 3pm.

Speakers include:

Peter Donegan – In 2018, Peter was 1 of 14 international designers chosen by a French jury to represent Ireland to design & realise the Irish WW1 centenary peace garden at Chateau de Peronne, France. April 2019 Donegan became the first Irish designer accepted to design at The Royal Horticultural Society, RHS Flower Show Cardiff winning Silver Medal for The Perennial Show Garden.

– In 2018, Peter was 1 of 14 international designers chosen by a French jury to represent Ireland to design & realise the Irish WW1 centenary peace garden at Chateau de Peronne, France. April 2019 Donegan became the first Irish designer accepted to design at The Royal Horticultural Society, RHS Flower Show Cardiff winning Silver Medal for The Perennial Show Garden. Eanna Ni Lamhna – Irish biologist, environmental consultant, radio and television presenter, author and educator. She is one of the best-known public figures in Ireland in the area of nature and the environment, and was listed as one of Ireland’s “Influential 100” in 2012.

– Irish biologist, environmental consultant, radio and television presenter, author and educator. She is one of the best-known public figures in Ireland in the area of nature and the environment, and was listed as one of Ireland’s “Influential 100” in 2012. John Gibbons – an Irish environmental campaigner and the founder of the climatechange.ie website. He also co-founded the healthcare publishing and communications specialists MedMedia Group. For two years he contributed a weekly column to The Irish Times, analysing aspects of climate change and sustainability. His work has also appeared in ‘The Guardian’ and Sunday Tribune

– an Irish environmental campaigner and the founder of the climatechange.ie website. He also co-founded the healthcare publishing and communications specialists MedMedia Group. For two years he contributed a weekly column to The Irish Times, analysing aspects of climate change and sustainability. His work has also appeared in ‘The Guardian’ and Sunday Tribune Padraic Fogarty – Pádraic Fogarty is an ecologist and environmental scientist who was chairman of the Irish Wildlife Trust from 2009-2013, editor of ‘Irish Wildlife’ magazine from 2009 to 2017 and currently acts as their campaign officer. He is author of ‘Whittled Away – Ireland’s Vanishing Nature’, published in 2017.

You can register for the event here.