Black Lives Matter protest in Dundalk criticised for lack of social distancing

A Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Dundalk today has attracted the ire of a number of locals.

The event was organised to show solidarity with those in American campaigning for justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

However, many locals have branded it an “absolute disgrace” and “a real slap in the face” to those who have abided by social distancing in recent weeks.

Local man Andrew Carroll said: “This was a mass gathering with no social distancing during a global pandemic. Don’t get me wrong, what happened to George Floyd in America was horrific and I can understand the backlash in America and I understand and agree with the international solidarity by way of Instagram campaigns like #BlackOutTuesday but what happened in Dundalk today will not have any impact on American policing or racism in America. It could however increase in spread of Covid-19 in Ireland and it is a real slap in the face to everyone in Dundalk and elsewhere who have abided by the restrictions in an effort to protect ourselves, others and our health service.

“It’s only a week since there was up roar at Gemma O’Doherty’s protest on Blackrock beach where she was quite rightly told to go home!

“Regardless of what the protest stands for it shouldn’t have been allowed go ahead. How can it be the case that only 10 people can attend the funeral of a loved one that dies of Covid-19 but over 100 can attend a protest?”

Meanwhile, a Garda criminal investigation has been launched into the organisers of the Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin on Monday. Organising any events is banned under Covid-19 regulations and organising the Dublin protest was a criminal offence, say Gardaí. It remains to be seen if the organisers of other protests, like the one in Dundalk today, will face similar criminal charges.