Blackrock GP dismisses rumours of Coronavirus case in her practice

A Blackrock-based GP has denied “misinformation and rumours” circulating on social media that someone has tested positive for Coronavirus in her clinic.

Dr Sunita Ramachandran, who is based on Main Street, contacted Talk of the Town to dismiss the rumours.

In a short statement she said: “Contrary to misinformation and rumours that are circulating, this GP practice has had no COVID 19 cases to date.

“All procedures and protocols are in place with regard to Coronavirus and very strict guidelines are being followed.

“If any of my patients have any concerns contact the surgery on 042 9366398.

“If a case of COVID 19 should arise, the surgery will be closed for a period of time.”