Blackrock Raft Race cancelled for 2020

The annual Blackrock Raft Race has been cancelled for this year.

The decision to postpone the event, which takes place each June, was made in the interests of public safety and in the face of ongoing restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

Blackrock Tidy Towns confirmed the cancellation on their Facebook page yesterday, saying: “We thank our many sponsors over the years, who are, for the most part, closed at the moment.

“Special thanks to participants on rafts, families, judges, the Air Sea Rescue Crews, Coastguard, Civil Defence, musicians, judges, sub aqua club and all volunteers etc who have made the event the most important in the social calendar of Blackrock.

“We look forward to holding the event again in the future.”