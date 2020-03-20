Blackrock Tidy Towns issue appeal for people not to litter the village

Blackrock Tidy Towns have issued an appeal for people to not litter the village.

The seaside location has seen an influx of visitors during the current Covid-19 pandemic due to more people out and about walking.

Unfortunately this has led to more litter on the streets.

Commenting on the matter on their Facebook page, Blackrock Tidy Towns said: “Littering is criminal in normal times, in the current climate it is worse than that. Items carelessly discarded can harbour infections including the Coronavirus.

“Things like tissues, gum, disposable cups, lollipop sticks, bottles will have been in contact with someone’s mouth. These are commonly lifted by Tidy Towns volunteers in our community. I would ask people to please take care when walking, it is very easy for the odd tissue to escape from pocket or sleeve unbeknown to the walker.

“Please pass on the word to junior members of our community too, use the bin! Have consideration for the many volunteers who keep our community litter free. Also consider the members of the Community Employment Scheme as well as the staff of local authority and bin collection services who have to handle our waste.

“Keep safe and wash your hands!”