Blackrock Tidy Towns seek public’s help in identifying those behind illegal dumping

Blackrock Tidy Towns have encouraged members of the public to help them identify those responsible for dumping household waste in the village in recent weeks.

According to the group, illegal dumping has been happening on the Coast Road on a highly basis for some time.

They said: “Someone has been scattering household waste on the verge at the Coast Road, near the junction with Seafield/Wallaces Road.

“This is happening over the past weeks on a nightly basis between the hours of 10.30pm and 6.00am.

“We would like to identify the individual responsible. Notice can be passed to the Gardai in Blackrock 9322194 or the Litter Warden at 1890202303. An anonymous tip can also be forwarded to the local authority at https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/environment/dontlitterlouth/“