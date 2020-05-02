Blackrock woman Kathleen raises over €16,000 with dance on her 90th birthday

Blackrock woman Kathleen Lynch raised over €16,000 for two charities close to her heart on her 90th birthday yesterday.

The Sandy Lane woman set up a GoFundMe page last month to raise funds for Age Action Ireland and the Irish Red Cross. She vowed to dance in her garden on May 1st for her 90th with many neighbours and friends calling by yesterday to support the great granny of 14 children.

Even RTÉ News stopped by to feature Kathleen’s exploits.

At the time of writing €16,110 had been raised.

Kathleen said she was overwhelmed with the support.

“I just want to lift the spirits of anyone and everyone during these gloomy days,” she said.

You can still donate here.