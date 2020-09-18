Blackstone Motor Group appointed official local Open dealers

Opel Ireland has appointed Blackstone Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network.

The appointment sees the introduction of the Opel franchise for new vehicle sales and aftersales to Blackstone Motor Group’s dealerships in both Louth and Cavan. An official signing of contracts was attended by Noel Stewart, managing director and Donal Waters, director.

Founded in Drogheda in 2007, Blackstone Motor Group later invested in a state-of-the-art showroom in Cavan in 2016, before adding a third expansive premises in Dundalk at Dundalk Retail Park to their portfolio by 2019.

The new appointment will see Blackstone sell Opel vehicles alongside the existing Renault and Dacia brands.

James Brooks, managing director of Leeson Motors, Opel importer in Ireland said: “The addition of Blackstone Motor Group to the Opel dealer network fills key open points for us in both Louth and Cavan and this appointment is strategically very important to us, as we bring to market a host of new models and strive to grow our national market share, whilst strengthening our aftersales business.

“Noel and Donal have very successfully built their business and their enthusiasm is infectious. We warmly welcome them and their team to the Opel Dealer Network and I wish them every success with the Opel brand.”

Commenting, Noel Stewart, said: “Adding Opel to our existing brands in Dundalk, Drogheda and Cavan presents us with much opportunity for further growth as the Opel brand rejuvenates its model line-up in the next six months.

“We very much look forward to providing our customers with a full offering of Opel passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales, services and parts.”

Pictured above at the official contract signing of Blackstone Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network are (from left): Donal Waters, director, Blackstone Motor Group; James Brooks, MD at Opel Ireland and Noel Stewart, MD at Blackstone Motor Group.