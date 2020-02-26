Blackstone Motors present new 201 vehicles to Dundalk FC

Blackstone Motors recently presented Dundalk FC with a new range of 201 vehicles.

Blackstone, who are based at Dundalk Retail Park, have been sponsors of the SSE Airtricity League champions since 2015.

Donal Waters from Blackstone Motors was at Oriel Park recently to hnd over the keys of a new Renault Trafic van to kit man Noel Walsh.

Manager Vinny Perth also received a new 201 Renault Kadjar with assistant manager Ruaidhrí Higgins receiving a Renault Captur.

Pictured above: Dundalk FC assistant manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, Donal Waters of Blackstone Motors, Dundalk FC kit man Noel Walsh and Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth