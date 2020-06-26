Blessings of the Grave ceremony at Dowdallshill postponed this year

This year’s Blessings of the Graves have been postponed at St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dowdallshill.

The annual patron traditionally takes place each July but St Patrick’s Parish have announced that the event has been postponed due to the social distancing arrangements in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

St Patrick’s Parish administrator, Fr Mark O’Hagan, announced the postponement on social media last night.

He said: “Due to Covid 19 and the government restrictions set down in relation to outside gatherings sadly the Blessing of the Graves in St Patrick’s Cemetery’s Dundalk will be postponed to next year.”

Fr O’Hagan revealed however that the graves had been blessed by the priests of the parish.

“Father’s Michael Sheehan, Noel Kehoe, Cormac Mc Namera, David Barrins along with myself felt it would be important that your loved ones Grave would be blessed. We gathered yesterday in the cemetery and held a Ceremony of the Blessing of the Graves. A recording of this Ceremony and the Blessing of the Graves will follow.”