Blistering back nine sees McShane pip Hassett at Dundalk Golf Club

A blistering back nine was the key to success for Nicholas McShane (15) as he captured the Irwin Lockington Salver at Dundalk Golf Club.

McShane shot an impressive 42pts to win by two points from Padraig Hassett (20) but it was 24pts down the back nine that sealed the deal for him.

He started well with a three-point par at the first followed by a pair of two-point bogeys but then blanked the par four index one fourth to lie on seven points after four holes. He bounced back from that setback with a three-point par at the fifth and then picked up two points at each of the next four holes to turn on 18pts.

A birdie for four points on the par five 10th was the ideal way to commence the run for home and although he had to settle for one point following a double bogey at the 11th, he again showed his ability to bounce back quickly by parring the 12th for three points.

He had no shots at the next two holes so his pars at 13 and 14 only yielded two point apiece but his run of pars continued over the final four holes and each yielded three points as he came home in a breath-taking 24pts. His back nine had yielded seven successive pars from the 12th and a birdie as he covered the homeward nine in 37, one over par gross.

Hassett had roared out of the traps at the start of his round and gathered 22 points over the front nine after six three-point pars at the first, second, fifth, sixth,neighth and ninth. It could have been better but for a blank at the difficult par five seventh. He had another blank at the par four 16th on the back nine which he covered in 18pts where the highlights were a four-point par at the index two 11th and three-point pars at the 13th and 15th.

Aaron Grant took the gross prize with a round of 34pts that included an eagle three at the par five 10th. Conall Mullins (12), Brian McDonnell (13) and Paul Morgan (23) were the category winners with Lee Egan continuing his fine season by winning the Juvenile Prize.

Judy McDonough (27) won the Lait Cup with a score of 39pts after she compiled an excellent round that saw her score at every hole after a slow start.

She began taking a point from the first and second holes before picking up three points at the third. Two points followed at the fourth, fifth and sixth before she earned one point at the seventh. However, she finished the front nine strongly with three-point returns at the eighth and ninth.

That saw her go out in 18pts and she really found her rhythm down the back nine where she had three-point returns from pars at the 11th, 13th, 16th and 17th as she came home in 21pts for a final score of 39pts which left her two points clear of the field.

Juliette Morrison (16) took Category A with 35pts, Evelyn Fallon (26) won Category B with 37pts and Teresa Oakes (29) claimed Category C with 36pts. Anne Redehan (28) won the 9-Hole competition with 16pts.

Clem Walshe won the Seapoint Junior Scratch Cup on September 26th by three shots from Norman Lovie of the host club on a day when a cold North Easterly wind in off the Irish Sea made for tough conditions. Walshe shot a one-over par 73 as he produced a steady round that included a birdie at the par five 10th, 15 pars and just two bogies at the seventh and 13th.

