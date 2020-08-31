Body found in search for missing local man Ramano Dicks

There was a tragic end to the search for missing local man Ramano Dicks yesterday after his body was recovered from the water in north Louth.

The discovery was made shortly after midday about 50 metres from the shoreline where the River Foot meets the sea at Mount Bagnal.

Originally from South Africa, Ramano had been living in the area for the past 15 months.

He was reported missing from his home in Gyles Quay on Tuesday.

Members of the Gardaí, Greenore RNLI, Clogherhead RNLI, the Louth Civil Defence and a number of friends, family and volunteers had been involved in the search for Ramano for a number of days.

Sympathy to his wife Cariska and son Giovanni.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Ramano’s family in the wake of his death. You can donate here.