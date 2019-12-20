Body of woman recovered from the water in Omeath

The body of a woman in her 50s was recovered following a search of Carlingford Lough close to Narrow Water in Omeath last night.

The Garda Water Unit as well as a number of other emergency services from either side of the border were called to the scene shortly after 4pm after reports of a car entering the water.

The search ended shortly after 2am after the car and woman’s body was located at Cornamucklagh.

According to LMFM news, her death is being treated as a personal tragedy.