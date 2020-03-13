Body recovered from George’s Quay confirmed as Oliver McCloskey

The body recovered from George’s Quay this morning has been confirmed as that of missing local man Oliver McCloskey.

The 67-year-old had been missing since leaving his home in Faughart on February 20th.

His remains were recovered from George’s Quay at around 10am this morning.

Oliver is survived by his wife Rita, children Leigh, Terry, Janice and Michelle, grandchildren Laragh, Eric and Ebhlin, brothers Michael, Padraig, Seán, Eugene, Domonic and Gregory, sister Catharee, daughters-in-law Marta and Karen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret and brothers Noel and Savio.

He will be reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Saturday from 4pm-8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

In order to maintain social distancing, there will be limited capacity in the Church. Priority must be given to family and close friends. Those who do attend are asked to use their better judgment and refrain from hand shaking and hugging. Sneezing and coughing etiquette should be adhered to at all times.

Posting condolences on RIP.ie should be considered a sensible alternative to sympathising in person until the current restrictions are lifted.

Family member Noel McCloskey took to social media to thank all those who helped search for Oliver.

He said: “On behalf of the McCloskey family we would like to thank sub aqua team, boyne/meath river rescue, boyne coastguard, drogheda coastguard, rnli coast guard all drone operators, Ponger Kirk & the man in Longford, Roche Emmett’s gac club, Carling arms hotel, dinneen office supplies newry and the owners of the boats in dundalk harbour and all the people who shared and helped in the search tirelessly over the last few weeks for Oliver God bless you all and thankfully now we have him home now to finally to lay him to rest x”

