Boil Water Notice lifted for the majority of those affected in Tallanstown

The Boil Water Notice that had been in place for the last six months in Tallanstown was lifted for the majority of affected customers on Friday.

Around 600 customers had been impacted by the notice up until then but now just 16 remain under the notice.

An update from Irish Water said: “Irish Water in partnership with Louth County Council and following consultation with the Health Service Executive has lifted the Boil Water Notice for customers in Tallanstown with the exception of 16 properties located on Glyde road, between the junction of Glyde road and

Tallanstown village to just beyond Rathbrist cottages. It has been possible to lift the Boil Water Notice for the majority of customers following the success of ice-pigging carried out earlier this month.

“Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts worked with Louth County Council on this issue to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Irish Water, in partnership with Louth County Council carried out works at the plant and on the network which has made it possible for the Boil Water Notice to be lifted for almost all impacted customers.

“Following extensive monitoring of the plant and network Irish Water can confirm that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations with the exception of a specific section of the network located on Glyde road between the junction of Glyde road and Tallanstown village up to just beyond Rathbrist cottages. It is necessary that chlorine is present in adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the Boil Water Notice in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their patience and cooperation while we worked to resolve the issue. For those 16 properties remaining on the Boil Water Notice we will continue our work to ensure the Boil Water Notice can be lifted on their supply as quickly as possible.”