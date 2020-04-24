Boil Water Notice that had been in place in Tallanstown since last July is fully lifted

The Boil Water Notice that has been in place in Tallanstown since last summer has been fully lifted.

Following consultation with the HSE Irish Water has announced this morning that it has fully lifted the Boil Water Notice on the Tallanstown Public Water Supply.

At its height last July up to 2,000 customers were affected as far afield as Knockbridge and Louth Village.

This was subsequently reduced to 600 customers last October with just 16 homes impacted since the end of January on the Glyde Road between the junction of Glyde Road and Tallanstown village to just beyond Rathbrist cottages.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place on July 30th for the entire public water supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process which impacted on the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

In a statement today, Irish Water said: “Over the last few months, Irish Water and Louth County Council have carried out a programme of remedial works to ensure a safe, high-quality supply for the area served by the Tallanstown Supply. Following extensive monitoring and investigative work, Irish Water can now confirm that adequate chlorine levels are being maintained consistently at all locations, including Glyde Road and within Rathbrist Cottages estate. It is necessary that chlorine is present at adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected and safe to drink when it gets to the taps in people’s homes and businesses.

“Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses in the Tallanstown area. We wish to thank the community for their ongoing patience and cooperation while we worked to resolve this issue, particularly for those who remained on the Boil Water Notice for the entire period. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding the water supply for the future is a vital focus.

“Irish Water has contacted all registered vulnerable customers in Glyde Road and Rathbrist Cottages estate to inform them the Boil Water Notice has now been rescinded. Should customers have any queries regarding the rescinding of the Boil Water Notice they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline – 1850 278 278.”