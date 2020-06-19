Book of condolence opened at Dundalk Garda Station in memory of Colm Horkan

A book of condolence has been opened at Dundalk Garda Station in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was the 89th member of an Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night in Castlerea in Co Roscommon.

Books of condolence have also been opened at Drogheda and Ardee Garda Stations.

Gardaí said: “Due to current Covid Restrictions, please bring your own pen and utilise the hand sanitiser provided.

“It is intended that Books of Condolence from Garda Stations around the country will be presented to his family.”