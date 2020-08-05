Books of condolence for John Hume open up at Louth County Council offices

Louth County Council has opened books of condolence in memory of Nobel Laureate and former SDLP leader, John Hume at locations across the county this morning.

The books of condolence will be opened at the following locations:

County Hall, Dundalk – 10am.

Ardee Library, Market Street, Ardee – 10am.

Town Hall, Crowe Street, Dundalk – 10am.

Drogheda Borough Council, The Tholsel, Fair Street, Drogheda – 2pm.

The books will remain open until Friday, 7th August.

Commenting, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Councillor Dolores Minogue said: “I am greatly saddened to learn of the death of John Hume. The architect of the peace process, his commitment to securing peace and social justice has been of particular benefit to the border counties. We are opening books of condolence across the county to give the people of Louth the opportunity to express their condolences to Mr Hume’s family.”

In line with Government policy in relation to COVID-19, those wishing to sign a book of condolence are asked to observe public health measures and to bring their own pen.