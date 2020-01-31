Border poll an ‘absolute necessity’ for Sinn Féin to enter government

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said that a border poll will be an “absolute necessity” as a pre-condition before the party enters government.

Speaking on a visit to the Louth/Armagh border today, Deputy McDonald made clear that she would only be part of an Irish government that is committed to pushing for a referendum on unity and laying the groundwork for a debate on constitutional change.

Sinn Féin say they want a border poll within five years.

“I have said very clearly that I believe that we should have a border poll within the next five years and more importantly that preparations for constitutional change need to start,” said Deputy McDonald.

“This shouldn’t be written up as some sort of exotic red line for Sinn Féin, this is an absolute necessity.

“And I have to tell you I cannot understand political leaders or political parties who refuse to see what is in plain sight, and that is that change is happening.

“And I think responsible leaders, responsible politics plans for that, engages with that.

“You don’t bury your head in the sand and pretend that change isn’t happening – it is happening.

“So it is of course a central point for us in Sinn Fein but I would argue very clearly that this ought to be a central point for anybody, particularly anybody who wishes to see themselves as part of a government.

“This needs to be done and it needs to start now.”

Despite being hot on the heels of the two big parties in recent opinion polls, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled out going into coalition with Sinn Féin after the General Election on February 8th.