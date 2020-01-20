‘Boring’ week of weather ahead with no rain and little or no wind

It’s set to be another week of “boring, unexciting weather.”

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

The latest forecast says there will be lot of settled weather in the days ahead.

Louth Weather said: “High pressure in control this week, so lots of settled weather. No rain. Little or no wind. As I’ve outlined many times before high pressures come in different forms .. I describe them as clear highs and cloudy highs. We’ve just had a few clear days, but as the high slips out to the SW of Ireland, it will drag in more humid air, so more cloud cover than in recent days. This will prevent frosts developing most nights.

“MONDAY – Dry. Mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Light, occasionally moderate, SW winds. Max 8°C. Dry and cloudy tonight with frost forming where skies clear.

“TUESDAY to THURSDAY – More boring cloudy but dry weather. Little or no wind. Misty and foggy at times. Temperatures slightly above average at 9°C or 10°C.

“FRIDAY and THE WEEKEND – More cloudy but dry weather. Turning slightly cooler. SW winds freshening. Some rain possible Saturday night.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – We may get a few days of colder weather at the start of the following week with some wintry showers coming in from the NW.”

