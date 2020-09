A new donut shop has opened its doors in Dundalk in recent days.

Boston Donuts is located at 86 Clanbrassil Street between Height of Health and Trimmings Irish Gift store.

It opened its doors for the first time on Friday, serving “the freshest most delicious, handmade” donuts.

It will be open daily from 10am until they are sold out so be sure to call in and treat yourself to their wide variety of tasty treats.