Boyle and Mountney doubts for Dundalk FC’s Champions League clash with NK Celje

Dundalk FC will be in Champions League action this evening when they face Slovenian champions NK Celje in the first qualifying round.

This year’s competition has been altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic meaning that there is single leg knockouts instead of the traditional two-legged affairs.

There is also the added complication of travel restrictions between Ireland and Slovenia meaning that the tie has been switched to a neutral venue in Budapest due to Hungary being on the government ‘green list’.

Cameron Dummigan is out with an ankle injury while John Mountney and Andy Boyle are rated doubtful and will face late fitness tests to assess their muscle injuries and will be given every chance ahead of kick-off.

The game gets underway at 6pm Irish time and will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two with coverage commencing at 5.45pm.