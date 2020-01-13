BoyleSports now the biggest betting shop operator on the island of Ireland

Dundalk-headquartered bookmakers BoyleSports is now the biggest betting shop operator on the Island of Ireland.

This comes after the chain, run by John Boyle, purchased 33 shops in Northern Ireland from William Hill at the weekend.

The deal includes two shops in the Isle of Man.

The shops are expected to be rebranded by the end of March.

William Hill said they “look forward” to working with BoyleSports.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Colleagues in both Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man will transition to BoyleSports employment retaining all existing terms and conditions.

“We look forward to working with the BoyleSports team on a smooth transition and maintaining a great customer experience.”