BoyleSports to close all their stores from Wednesday

Dundalk-headquartered bookmaking firm BoyleSports have announced that they will close all of its stores in the Republic of Ireland in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

This includes their local stores in Anne Street, Clanbrassil Street and Linenhall Street.

The closure of the 278 retail shops will take effect at 8pm on Wednesday March 18th and will remain in effect until after March 29th at the earliest.

In a statement the company said that although there has been no official guidance in relation to bookmakers, they believe the decision to close shops is in the best interests of their staff, customers and Irish society.

BoyleSports has committed to continue to pay all staff during this closure period.

Conor Gray, chief executive of BoyleSports (pictured above), said: “BoyleSports has a responsibility to protect its staff and its customers. Like other Irish business we also have a responsibility to support the Government’s social-isolation policy. The closure of our shops supports this policy.”

BoyleSports’ decision to close its Irish stores was taken after consultation with other Irish bookmakers, who are also expected to close their shops.