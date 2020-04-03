BoyleSports to donate all profits from Virtual Grand National to Mater Hospital Foundation

Dundalk-headquartered company BoyleSports have pledged to donate all profits from the Virtual Grand National on Saturday to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

After news broke that the 2020 race from Aintree had been cancelled, it was decided that a virtual Grand National would take place on ITV this Saturday with all proceeds going to Health Service related charities across the UK and Ireland.

Now anyone who has a flutter on the race with BoyleSports will be supporting the Mater Hospital Foundation in the process.

Tiger Roll is the 5/1 favourite for the race. The Gordon Elliott-trained horse had been aiming to become the first horse to win three successive Grand Nationals but will still be hoping to do so in the computer-simulated version of the race.

The Ted Walsh-trained Any Second Now is the current 10/1 second favourite, with last year’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner Burrows Saint at 12/1 for Willie Mullins. This won’t be the champion trainer’s first virtual title as Rathvinden won the 2019 version and finished third in the actual race itself, so the computer-simulated version has an impressive strike rate compared to the real version with Tiger Roll winning in 2018.

Tiger Roll has a big contender to be worried about in the virtual Grand National as Kimberlite Candy won the Grade Three Handicap Chase at Warwick for trainer Tom Lacey pulling away from his rivals and was fancied to win the big one at Aintree with odds of 16/1 available for a virtual title.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We are thrilled to be able to donate all proceeds we make from the virtual Grand National to the Mater Foundation.

“he Mater Hospital is the national centre for lung health in Ireland and for adult emergency respiratory life support. All the doctors and nurses at the Mater will be at the centre of the fight against Covid-19, so we wanted to choose this foundation to help them continue to carry out their excellent and vital work in helping to fight this virus.”

Full race odds can be found here.