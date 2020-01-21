Bradley becomes the 12th candidate to enter General Election race in Louth

A new independent candidate has entered the General Election race in the Louth and East Meath constituency.

David Bradley confirmed to Talk of the Town this morning that he would be competing for one of the five Dáil seats on offer when the country goes to the polls on February 8th.

The Christian candidate previously ran in both the 2011 and 2016 General Elections. He secured 174 first preference votes in 2011 and 319 five years later.

The 65-year-old from Drogheda said he would be focusing on God’s leadership of Ireland “which the unelected government of the past four years has not acknowledged in its introduction of and encouragement of unbiblical laws.”

His campaign website read: “David passionately believes that human life is sacred from the moment of conception and he condemns in the strongest possible way the actions by the public representatives of Ireland who believe they have the right to decide at what stage a life has any value.

“He believes that the two main political parties in Ireland really amount to one political party split in two and using two different names, that each one while in power introduces unpopular charges, taxes and laws which are condemned by the opposition – but when the opposition party are next in government by a mandate or otherwise, these laws remain.

“David strongly opposes the hated USC, the Property Tax, and most of all the brutally cruel Pension Levy (which still remains in spite of the government having accrued a surplus in taxation), three of the most unfair taxes that the hardworking people of Ireland have had to suffer instead of being rewarded for all the sacrifices made during the austerity years of the IMF invasion of our sovereignty – the result of the mortgaging of our country by the Cowan government, a decision which was unspeakably insulting to our forefathers who had sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom we were now being forced to throw away.

“If elected, David will fight unfairness every inch of the way for his constituents, especially where the hospital crisis is concerned. We have been subjected to a health minister who has made no inroads into reducing waiting lists or the trolley situation, a disgrace which is worse than one would see in a third world country.”

David becomes the 12th candidate confirmed to run in this constituency next month.

The confirmed candidates to date are:

