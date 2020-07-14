Brady believes he is a victim in Adrian Donohoe murder case

The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan seven years ago has told the Central Criminal Court today that he believes he is a victim in the case.

Aaron Brady told the court that he was a victim of Gardaí, the media and the witnesses who testified that he told them he had shot a Garda in Ireland.

The 28-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Garda Donohoe at the Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th 2013.

He also denies to a second charge of robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Brady was giving evidence in his defence for a second day in the witness box at the Central Criminal Court.

According to RTÉ News, Brady told the court that previous witness Molly Staunton was “mistaken” when she testified that he had said he had shot a garda and that Daniel Cahill, who gave similar evidence to the court, was a “psychopathic liar”.

Mr Brady agreed with prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan that he was the victim in all of this. “That’s correct”, he replied and said he was the victim of the media and gardaí.

He said gardaí had gone to his partner Danielle’s home in Tralee and “blackened his name”.

She subsequently gave birth to their son and he told the court she has “stuck by” him, that he is in contact with her every day by phone and that she visits him in custody.

He said the relationship was “very strong”.

Brady admitted he was a liar but said he was not lying about the killing of Adrian Donohoe.

Read more on RTÉ News here.