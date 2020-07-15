Brady claims he learned of Donohoe murder 75 minutes after it happened

The man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union seven years ago told the Central Criminal Court today that the first time he heard about the killing was on social media 75 minutes after it had happened.

Aaron Brady was challenged on when he first heard about the murder. According to RTÉ News, he denied that he had told a Garda sergeant who stopped him the following day that he did not know that a garda had been shot.

In court today he blamed his senior counsel for not challenging the sergeant when he also gave that evidence during the course of the trial.

The 29-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe and to a second charge of robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques at the Lordship Credit Union on January 25th 2013.

He said today he first heard about it in his 17-year-old girlfriend’s house at around 10.45pm on the night in question, around an hour and a quarter after it had happened.

Her friend saw it on a computer on Facebook in the bedroom.

He said he then went downstairs and saw on the RTÉ News a short time later that it had happened at the Credit Union in Bellurgan and knew exactly where that was.

The following day he and his friend were stopped by gardaí and Sergeant John Moroney asked him to account for his movements around the time of the murder and robbery.

He admitted he lied to gardaí then but denied telling the sergeant that he did not know a garda had been shot.

