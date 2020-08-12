Brady found guilty of capital murder

Aaron Brady has been found guilty of capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe outside Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth seven years ago. He will be sentenced to the mandatory term for capital murder of 40 years imprisonment.

The 29-year-old, from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was convicted of the robbery by a unanimous verdict on Monday.

Today the jury reached a majority verdict of 11 to 1 in favour of guilty after 20 hours of deliberations.

Aaron Brady had denied being involved in the robbery and shooting claiming he was laundering diesel in South Armagh on the night of the 25 January 2013

In order to convict Brady of capital murder the jury had to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Brady knew he was shooting a Garda on active duty or was reckless as to whether or not he was a Garda.

Today, on the sixth day of deliberations the five men and 7 women, returned a verdict of guilty of capital murder.

On Monday, Brady was found guilty of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and cheques outside the Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

Mr Justice Michael White thanked the jury saying they had been “exceptional” in continuing to serve on the jury through a life threatening pandemic and he exempted them from further jury service for the rest of their lives.