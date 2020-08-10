Brady found guilty of robbing Lordship Credit Union

Aaron Brady has been found guilty of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and cheques in Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan in January 2013.

It was a unanimous verdict after 13 hours of deliberations.

The 29-year-old, with an address at New Road, Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh, is also accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

He denies the charge.

The jury, of seven women and five men, has yet to reach a verdict on this charge. They have been told they can reach a majority verdict.

The jury will resume its deliberations tomorrow at 9am.