Brady gave alibi of his whereabouts for Donohoe murder 14 months after arrest

The man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was warned at the Central Criminal Court today that if he failed to mention any fact he would later use in his defence it could be used against him in court.

Aaron Brady accepted that he was first told this by gardaí when he was arrested and questioned by gardaí on suspicion of murder.

He also accepted that after he had been charged a judge warned him in July 2018 he had 14 days to provide an alibi.

He subsequently claimed he was involved in diesel laundering at the time of the murder.

The 28-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Det Garda Donohoe at the Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th 2013. He also denies to a second charge of robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques on the same date and at the same location.

According to RTÉ News, the court heard that 14 months after he was charged the State was informed that Mr Brady was submitting a late notice of alibi “outside the statutory period”.

Senior Counsel Brendan Grehan said it was “one line”, that “at the time of the commission of the offence the accused was at 155 Concession Road in Armagh”.

The location is a diesel laundering yard in Co Armagh.

Mr Grehan also said a statement from Mr Brady was served on the prosecution on 17 February of this year.

Mr Brady admitted in it he had previously lied to gardaí in a voluntary statement he made to them a week after the murder.

In the new statement, he said he was loading diesel waste cubes into a trailer in the yard on the night and at the time the detective was murdered.

He said he “was reluctant to account for my movements on the record out of fear I might be prosecuted”.

He accepted however that gardaí had previously told him they were investigating a murder and had no interest in diesel laundering in south Armagh.

Mr Brady also said today he was unhappy with the garda investigation into the murder and complained that they did not investigate the yard in south Armagh.

He insisted the getaway car used in the robbery and murder had not been there and said if gardaí had looked in the yard for tyre tracks for that car they would not have found any.

“I believe they should have checked 155 Concession Road for tyre tracks,” he said.

