Brady released without charge following arrest over alleged witness intimidation

Convicted Garda killer Aaron Brady has been released without charge following his arrest yesterday in relation to alleged witness intimidation in his trial for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

The 29 year old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was last month convicted of the murder of the father of two.

Yesterday he became the seventh person arrested in relation to allegations of witness intimidation in the trial.

Gardaí said this morning: “The man (20s) arrested yesterday morning Friday 6th November, 2020 as part of the ongoing investigation regarding allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady was released without charge this morning.

“Investigations ongoing.”