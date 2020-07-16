Brady says he could not identify accents of men involved in Donohoe murder

The man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago told the Central Criminal Court today that he could not identify the accents of the men who robbed Lordship Credit Union on the night the father of two was killed on January 25th 2013.

An audio recording from a dash cam at the scene of the crime was played for 29-year-old Aaron Brady in court today.

A voice can be heard to say “Give me the fucking bag, give me the fucking money.”

According to RTÉ News, Senior Counsel Brendan Grehan asked Mr Brady if he could “help us in relation to the accents”.

Brady said he couldn’t make the accents out, adding: “I definitely don’t recognise it. It’s very blurry.”

Grehan asked if he would agree that the accent is from the border area.

Brady replied: “I can’t say because I can’t make it out.”

He also denied stealing a car that the prosecution alleges was used in the robbery and rejected a suggestion by Mr Grehan that a car belonging to a suspect for the crime in which Mr Brady may have been a passenger drove by Lordship Credit Union earlier in the day as part of a “drive-by” in advance of the robbery.

Mr Grehan said that mobile phone evidence shows that Brady’s two phones and phones belonging to two suspects for the robbery were all inactive for roughly a two-hour period before and after the robbery at Lordship.

He said that his own phones were inactive because he was laundering diesel at that time and he could not say why the other two suspects’ phones were inactive.

The 29-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen in County Armagh has denied the charges of murder and robbery.

Read more on RTÉ News here.