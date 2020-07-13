Brady tells court he did not murder Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

The man accused of murder Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago has told the Central Criminal Court this morning he did not kill him.

Aaron Brady from New Road, Crossmaglen in Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the father of two, who was shot dead on duty at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25th 2013.

He also denies a second charge of robbing €7,000 in cash and cheques on the same date and at the same location.

According to RTÉ News, Mr Brady took the stand to testify in his defence this morning. When asked by his own senior counsel, Michael O’Higgins, where he had killed Det Garda Donohoe, the 28-year-old replied: “No, I did not.”

He was then asked if he participated in a robbery with some class of firearm.

Again, he replied: “No, I did not.”

Mr O’Higgins then asked Mr Brady if he had admitted to killing Det Garda Donohoe. “No, never,” he replied.

Mr Brady also said that on the night of the murder he was involved in diesel laundering at a yard on the Concession Road in Co Armagh.

He admitted he lied to gardaí about his whereabouts at the time of the murder of Det Garda Donohoe having said he was at his girlfriend’s home at the time.

Mr Brady said that he lied because he did not want to alert gardaí to the fact that he was involved in diesel laundering that evening.

“I shouldn’t have lied,” he said today. “But I had nothing to do with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Read more on RTÉ News here.