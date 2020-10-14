Brady to face sentencing hearing today over Adrian Donohoe murder

The man convicted of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will face a sentencing hearing today.

Aaron Brady (29) of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was found guilty in August of the murder of the father of two during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th 2013.

A jury of five men and seven women returned a majority verdict of 11 to one after more than 20 hours of deliberation.

The charge of capital murder carries a life sentence with a minimum 40-year prison term.

Brady had already been found guilty of the robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and cheques outside the credit union and is also to be sentenced on the robbery conviction.

Caroline Donohoe, the widow of Adrian Donohoe is expected to give a victim impact statement at the Central Criminal Court.

Det Garda Joe Ryan, who was with Det Garda Donohoe when he was shot dead, is also expected to tell the court about the impact of the attack on his life.