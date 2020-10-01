Brady’s pub in Church Street placed up for sale

A Dundalk pub has been placed up for sale for €239,000.

Brady’s at 24 Church Street is on the market via DNG O’Dwyer.

It is a 7 day licensed premises with three apartments overhead.

Selling agent Eugene O’Dwyer said: “The bar is presently not operating but was a full trading public house up until recent months with a thriving business which can potentially easily be re-established.

“The three apartments are accessed via independent access Patrick Street with a communal hallway that serves two apartments on the first floor and second floor. The said apartments are presently tenanted with vacant possession available on closing.”

Further details on the sale can be found here.