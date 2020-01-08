Breathnach welcomes €28 million Brexit package for border businesses

Local TD Declan Breathnach has welcomed the announcement of a €28 million economic stimulus package for the Border region.

In the Dáil last month, Deputy Breathnach called on Minister Heather Humphries to provide further supports to businesses in border counties.

The package applies to counties Louth, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, and Monaghan and is designed to drive economic activity in the region and ensure that businesses have additional support in mitigating the impact of Brexit.

The package includes

€3 million for the six Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) in the border counties for capability development programmes for micro and small firms with ambition;

An €8.5 million Brexit Transformation Fund to enable firms to transform their businesses and diversify markets;

€1.5 million for Industry Fellowships targeted at businesses located in Border counties, administered by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI); and

A €15 million competitive Border Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland (EI).

It is also aimed to help stakeholders investigate the viability of potential projects and prepare final submissions for consideration for the €15m Border Enterprise Development Fund. Competitive Feasibility Funding is also available. This will be a grant of €15,000 or 50% of eligible costs, whichever is lesser, available to eligible applicants.

The Minister also announced that as part of the next phase of the IDA’s Regional Property Programme, three new Advanced Technology Buildings will be built in Dundalk, Monaghan and Sligo in 2020.

Commenting on the package, Breathnach said: “We seem to have avoided a no-deal Brexit for now but that does not mean Brexit will not severely impact businesses in Louth and other border counties. In December I asked the Minister to provide support for businesses especially ones that may not necessarily use the services of Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), Enterprise Ireland or IDA Ireland. I am glad the Minister has announced this new package and I encourage businesses in Louth to avail of the support.”