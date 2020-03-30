Brendan Marmion’s offering deliveries of painting and decorating items

Brendan Marmion’s Decorating Centre on Clanbrassil Street are offering a delivery service to Dundalk and surrounding areas during the current lockdown.

The store is closed at present but people can still order all they need in terms of paint, wallpaper and everything else by contact them on 042 9338840.

Gillian Marmion said: “We are operating a delivery service of interior and exterior paint, wallpaper and everything DIY.

“In line with government guidelines during covid19 we have been allowed and encouraged to provide this service for people in isolation so we will be delivering around Dundalk and surrounding areas.

“We are welcoming people to contact us through Facebook or contacting our store in Clanbrassil Street on 042 9338840.”