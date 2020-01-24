The Brigid of Faughart Festival gets underway this Sunday and will run until the following Sunday February 2nd.

This is the 13th time the festival has taken place across Faughart, Dundalk and Ravensadle celebrating Brigid, Goddess and Saint at Imbolc in Co Louth.

The event will be officially launched this Sunday with a pilgrimage walk to Faughart Shrine and Well at 11am.

Join Stephanie O’Hanlon and Dolores Whelan in walking one of the ancient pilgrimage routes to Faughart Shrine, which begins at Lisnawilly House, Mount Avenue, Dundalk (Eircode A91 TO8F) and goes through Toberona, Kilcurry and on to Faughart Shrine.

A full list of the events planned throughout the week at locations such as Faughart Shrine, An Táin Arts Centre and Ravensdale Community Hall can be found at www.brigidoffaughart.ie