Brilliant video teases launch of new local business venture The Paddy Store

New local business venture The Paddy Store has released a superb promo video showcasing what the Irish abroad are missing about home.

The Paddy Store is the brainchild of local businessman Paddy Casey.

He has set up a website which will be launched soon which will sell Irish products that ex-pats are missing to the estimated 1.5 million Irish abroad.

As a promo for The Paddy Store, they have put together a video featuring a wide range of Irish abroad – including many local faces – saying what they miss about home.

The brilliant rhyme of tasty delights adds to the superb video.

Check it out below…