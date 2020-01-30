Britain set to depart the EU this Friday night

Britain’s departure from the European Union will take place at 11pm Irish time on Friday.

After three years of withdrawal talks, Brexit will finally take place tomorrow after the EU parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers yesterday.

MEPs voted by 621 votes to 49 to pass the withdrawal agreement, which sees Britain leave the EU institutions but remain under most EU rules during a transition until the end of the year.

Following the vote, MEPs burst into a chorus of “Auld Lang Syne”, a traditional Scottish song of farewell.

The transition will see British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government try to negotiate an ambitious free trade agreement with his 27 former partners remaining in the bloc.

“Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depth of love,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the chamber, quoting British author George Eliot.

“We will always love you and we will never be far. Long live Europe.”

It now remains to be seen what long term impact Brexit has on border areas such as Co Louth and Dundalk.