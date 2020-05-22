Brubakers announce plans to re-open at the end of next month

Local pub Brubakers have announced plans to re-open at the end of next month.

The Park Street venue last night revealed that it would re-open its doors on June 29th for food.

Brubakers have promised a series of works will be carried out to comply with social distancing with a booking system set to be in operation.

Their post read: “We’re delighted to announce we will be reopening our doors on the 29th of June 🎉

“With that in mind we are pulling out all the stops to make our venue the safest dining experience it can be!

“We’ve lots of exciting new plans and projects underway for reopening and will announce our booking system soon!

“We can’t wait to see you all next month.”