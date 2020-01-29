Bunny’s Gelato closes its doors on Earl Street

Bunny’s Gelato on Earl Street has closed its doors.

The ice cream parlour, which has been trading in Dundalk since July 2017, has ceased trading with the retail unit placed up for let via local estate agents Sherry Property.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, Bunny’s sold other tasty treats such as crepes and donuts.

The unit, which was formerly occupied by Opening Minds and Emerald Sports, is available to rent at a cost of €300 per week. Negotiations can also be made for anyone interested in purchasing the ice cream equipment.

For enquiries contact Peter Begley of Sherry Property on 042 932 6688.