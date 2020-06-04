Burgerama opens its doors in Dundalk this evening

A new gourmet burger brand will open its doors in Dundalk today.

Burgerama is from the team behind Roots & Green, which has been trading on Jocelyn Street since its opening under Del Lennon in November 2018.

It will open for the first time this evening. Opening hours will be 5pm to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday and 5pm to 9pm on Sunday’s with deliveries and collections available.

Orders can be made through the QKangaroo app, on Just Eat or by calling 042 9388279.

A copy of the menu can be found below…